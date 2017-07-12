Featured
Custom $100K race car recovered after being stolen in Truro
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, July 12, 2017 4:56PM ADT
Last Updated Thursday, July 13, 2017 9:05AM ADT
The $100,000 race car stolen from a Truro, N.S. car dealership at the end of June has been found.
A utility trailer containing the car was stolen from the parking lot of the Volkswagen dealership on Meadow Drive sometime between 8:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. on June 30.
Video surveillance from nearby businesses showed the trailer being hauled away by a small minivan.
The custom-made BMW M3 was not insured for theft.
The father of the New Brunswick owner of the car tells CTV News it was found in the trailer abandoned in an isolated area near Nine Mile River, N.S.
There was some damage and parts removed, but the owner hopes to have it back in time to have it ready to race at the end of July.
Police are still looking for the person responsible for the theft.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Man airlifted to Halifax hospital after ATV crash in Digby County
- Halifax woman frustrated with looming smell of marijuana in her apartment complex
- Helicopter, crews search for N.S. man after kayak turns up near pond
- Police seek suspects after violent home invasion in Porters Lake
- Sentencing of admitted murderer Tyler Noel underway in Moncton