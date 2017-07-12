

CTV Atlantic





The $100,000 race car stolen from a Truro, N.S. car dealership at the end of June has been found.

A utility trailer containing the car was stolen from the parking lot of the Volkswagen dealership on Meadow Drive sometime between 8:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. on June 30.

Video surveillance from nearby businesses showed the trailer being hauled away by a small minivan.

The custom-made BMW M3 was not insured for theft.

The father of the New Brunswick owner of the car tells CTV News it was found in the trailer abandoned in an isolated area near Nine Mile River, N.S.

There was some damage and parts removed, but the owner hopes to have it back in time to have it ready to race at the end of July.

Police are still looking for the person responsible for the theft.