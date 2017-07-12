Featured
Custom made $100K race car recovered after being stolen in Truro
The custom-made race car has an estimated worth of $100,000. (RCMP)
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, July 12, 2017 4:56PM ADT
Last Updated Wednesday, July 12, 2017 4:57PM ADT
The $100,000 race car stolen from a Truro car dealership at the end of June has been found.
The custom-made BMW M3 was not insured for theft, but video surveillance from nearby businesses showed the trailer being hauled by a small minivan.
The father of the New Brunswick owner of the car tells CTV News it was found in the trailer abandoned in an isolated area near Nine Mile River.
There was some damage and parts removed, but the owner hopes to have it back in time to have it ready to race at the end of July.
Police are still looking for the person responsible for the theft.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Police seek suspects after violent home invasion in Porters Lake
- Sidney Crosby 'didn't hear' concussion controversy during the playoffs
- N.S. community group organizing meetings to rekindle opposition to tire burning
- American agency suspends large whale rescues in U.S. following rescuer death
- Custom made $100K race car recovered after being stolen in Truro