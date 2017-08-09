

CTV Atlantic





A 64-year-old cyclist has died following a collision with a pickup truck in northeastern New Brunswick on Friday.

Northeast District RCMP say the crash happened around 8 a.m. on boulevard J.D. Gauthier in Shippagan, N.B.

Police say the cyclist was rushed to hospital after being struck by the truck, but died in hospital the next day.

Officers do not expect to lay charges, as they believe the driver of the truck was not at fault.