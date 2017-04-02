

CTV Atlantic





A 57-year-old cyclist has died following a crash near the Canso Causeway Saturday afternoon.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the collision happened between a cyclist and a truck around 2:50 p.m. just before the Causeway entrance from the Auld's Cove side.

The victim from Port Hawkesbury, N.S., died at the scene.

There were no other injuries.

Police say Highway 104 was closed between Auld’s Cove and the roundabout in Port Hastings on Cape Breton Island for approximately six hours.

The cause of the crash is still being investigated.