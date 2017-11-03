Featured
Dalhousie University confirms two cases of the mumps
CTV Atlantic
Published Friday, November 3, 2017 12:02PM ADT
Last Updated Friday, November 3, 2017 1:02PM ADT
Dalhousie University has confirmed that there are two cases of mumps on campus.
The school says it was asked by public health to notify the community about the confirmed cases.
Representatives also say there are other suspected and confirmed cases in the Halifax area with links to the university.
Anyone concerned they may have contracted mumps is asked to contact public health and their family doctor. Students also have the option of visiting the Student Health and Wellness Centre.