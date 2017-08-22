

CTV Atlantic





A summer scorcher in many parts of the Maritimes saw temperatures soar on Tuesday into the high 20s, with humidex values in New Brunswick hovering close to 40.

Heat advisories were issued for Fredericton, Oromocto, St. Stephen and throughout much of central New Brunswick.

“Heat can make it really difficult to breathe,” says Haley Flaro, executive director of Ability New Brunswick. “It can also make muscles more sore. It can have different effects on the body and cause fatigue.”

New Brunswick’s health department says values like these could pose a health risk to young children and older adults.

“Just check in, see how the day was,” says Flaro. “Some people may not have air conditioning systems, so there’s some support or things they might need to make their day go a little bit better.”

Ninety-year-old Catherine Robichaud of Fredericton says she tried to stay most of the day inside.

“I stay out of it. That's why we went out early today,” says Robichaud. “I'm going out for supper with my family tonight so I'll stay in the rest of the afternoon.”

Police also reminded the public that pets should be left at home in this heat, not in a hot car. Halifax RCMP responded to at least three calls of dogs being left in vehicles. Fredericton police also received one complaint.

The heat advisories for New Brunswick remain in place for Tuesday only, but Wednesday's forecasted to be another hot one.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown.