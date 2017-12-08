

CTV Atlantic





Five family members are in hospital after they jumped from a window to escape their burning home in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency say they were called to the townhouse on Princess Margaret Boulevard around 2:15 a.m. Friday.

By the time firefighters arrived, the family of five had already escaped the home. Eyewitnesses tell CTV News they did so by jumping out of a window on the top floor.

The family was sent to hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

Fire officials say there is significant damage to the unit in which the fire originated, and minor damage to the two adjoining units, displacing two other families.

At the peak of the fire, there were eight vehicles and 40 firefighters on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.