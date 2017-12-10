

CTV Atlantic





A man is facing charges after Halifax District RCMP responded to a report of a stabbing in Cole Harbour, N.S. around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police say the incident began as a brawl involving several people outside of Big Leagues Dining Room & Lounge on Cole Harbour Road.

The brawl was broken up before a second altercation occured in the parking lot of the Atlantic Superstore nearby. Police say a 22-year-old man was stabbed during the altercation, and was taken to hospital where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries and later released.

Police arrested a 29-year-old man from Dartmouth. He is facing charges of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. The suspect is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth provincial court Monday morning.