

CTV Atlantic





A 34-year-old Dartmouth man is due in court in March for allegedly abusing a dog.

The SPCA says Robert Pottie was charged on Dec. 20 with willfully causing unnecessary suffering and injury to a dog.

The dog was released to the SPCA and is recovering from its injuries. The SPCA says the animal is expected to make a full recovery.

Pottie is due to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on March 7.