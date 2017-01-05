Featured
Dartmouth man charged with abusing dog
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, January 5, 2017 12:09PM AST
A 34-year-old Dartmouth man is due in court in March for allegedly abusing a dog.
The SPCA says Robert Pottie was charged on Dec. 20 with willfully causing unnecessary suffering and injury to a dog.
The dog was released to the SPCA and is recovering from its injuries. The SPCA says the animal is expected to make a full recovery.
Pottie is due to appear in Dartmouth provincial court on March 7.
