

CTV Atlantic





A 45-year-old Dartmouth man is facing child pornography charges after police searched his home on Wednesday

Nova Scotia RCMP say they began their investigation on Nov. 25, 2016 after receiving information regarding online child pornography involving photos of young children on a social media website.

Officers conducted the search at 7:45 a.m. at the suspect’s home on Lynwood Drive and seized number of electronic devices for forensic analysis.

Mark Christopher Church was arrested without incident and charged with three counts of distribution of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Police say he appeared in Dartmouth provincial court on Wednesday to face the charges.