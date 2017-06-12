

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he crashed his motorcycle into a fire hydrant in Dartmouth Sunday evening.

Halifax Regional Police say two sport bikes were travelling north on Windmill Road just before 8 p.m.

When approaching a bend in the road, police say one of the riders failed to negotiate the turn and crashed into a fire hydrant, sheering it off at the base.

The 27-year-old Dartmouth man sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre, where he remains.

A section of Windmill Road was closed to traffic for a short period of time. It has since reopened.

Investigators are now looking for the second rider, who they believe stopped to view the scene, and then left before police arrived.

Police say they would like to speak with the rider or anyone with information about the incident.