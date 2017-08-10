Two beloved geese are dead after they were struck by a vehicle near a pond in Dartmouth on Wednesday.

Halifax Regional Police say a man was driving westbound on Prince Albert Road around 5:50 p.m. when he struck three geese, who were crossing over from the Elliott Street area to Sullivan’s Pond.

Police say the man didn’t see the birds as they crossed the road.

One goose died at the scene while another was taken to a veterinarian and later died. The third goose swam to an island and is being monitored by volunteers.

The geese have been a staple at the Dartmouth pond for years and local residents like Angela Jones are mourning their loss.

“I’ve lived on this street all of my life, so I feel like I have a close attachment to the geese, so I’m quite upset over what took place,” said Jones, who lives across from Sullivan’s Pond.

“I cried like a baby I was so upset because I love the geese. They’re like my little pets. I’m just heartbroken to see what happened today. It’s terrible.”

Jones didn’t witness the actual collision, but she ran outside when she heard the commotion.

“I looked over and I saw a goose dead in the middle of the road, and the other geese were wobbling away,” said Jones.

The 46-year-old woman can remember the geese living at the pond since she was five years old. She says they are known to cross the street twice a day and even use a marked crosswalk.

“In rush-hour traffic people are very careful, because that’s usually when they do cross. They cross over at lunch and at suppertime and they go and feed on the grassy area across the street,” she said.

“I think they’re the pets of everyone in Dartmouth. The people of Dartmouth are so respectful of the geese.”

That sentiment was evident on social media, where many people turned to express their sadness over the incident.

 

 

 

Police say witnesses have confirmed that speed wasn’t a factor. No charges have been laid against the driver.