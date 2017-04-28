

CTV Atlantic





The suspicious death that occurred Thursday in Dartmouth has been ruled a homicide.

Police responded to a home on Farquharson Street around 1:09 p.m. Thursday after someone called 911 to report a sudden death at a home. Responding officers located a deceased person inside.

The Medical Examiner has ruled the death a homicide and identified the victim as 58-year-old Lori Katherine Jollimore of Dartmouth.

"We're handling it as a crime scene currently at the residence and our Forensic Identification Unit is processing the scene, our Major Crime Investigators are reaching out and canvasing the area and doing their jobs to try to determine what happened," says Dianne Penfound of Halifax Regional Police.

At least eight police vehicles and two forensic units were on scene for several hours Thursday.

People living nearby say they were surprised to see such a police presence on the peaceful streetin the Woodlawn area. A number of them say the woman lived with a man, and they’ve lived in the same house for several years.

Police say they haven’t made any arrests at this time, and aren’t saying anything about a possible suspect. They also aren’t saying when they think the woman died, only that her body was found Thursday.

The investigation is ongoing, and officers anticipate being on the scene overnight Friday into Saturday.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Kelland Sundahl.