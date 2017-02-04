

CTV Atlantic





A16-year-old boy from Dartmouth is facing several charges after a dispute with three people on Friday night.

Halifax police were called to Primrose Street in Dartmouth after 11:00 p.m. Three people said they were assaulted and sprayed with a sensory irritant while in a dispute with a young man.

Police searched the area with a K-9 and found a person matching the boy’s description. After a short chase on foot, police found him behind a building on Pinecrest Drive.

The 16-year-old was arrested for assault with a weapon, obstruction, resisting arrest and possession of weapons dangerous.

He was released and will appear in youth court at a later date.