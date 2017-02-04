Featured
Dartmouth teen arrested after three people sprayed with sensory irritant
Halifax police were called to Primrose Street in Dartmouth after 11:00 p.m. Three people said they were assaulted and sprayed with a sensory irritant while in a dispute with a young man.
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, February 4, 2017 4:04PM AST
A16-year-old boy from Dartmouth is facing several charges after a dispute with three people on Friday night.
Halifax police were called to Primrose Street in Dartmouth after 11:00 p.m. Three people said they were assaulted and sprayed with a sensory irritant while in a dispute with a young man.
Police searched the area with a K-9 and found a person matching the boy’s description. After a short chase on foot, police found him behind a building on Pinecrest Drive.
The 16-year-old was arrested for assault with a weapon, obstruction, resisting arrest and possession of weapons dangerous.
He was released and will appear in youth court at a later date.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Hundreds march in solidarity with Muslims in rallies across the Maritimes
- Basketball Cape Breton organizes juvenile league after work-to-rule puts high school season on hold
- RCMP investigating assault at Enfield daycare
- Prime Minister visits New Brunswick communities hit by ice storm
- RCMP investigating serious crash in Aylesford, N.S.