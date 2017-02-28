

CTV Atlantic





Darlene Denomme is recovering at her home after she says she was mugged on a popular walking trail along the Dartmouth waterfront last weekend.

"I can't even sleep, I haven't slept since it happened," says Denomme.

The Dartmouth native proudly looks after her day-to-day business, despite using a wheelchair for the last 15 years because of a spinal disease .

At about 3:30 pm on Saturday afternoon, her routine trip to the bank turned ugly.

Denomme says she heard running on the trail behind her.

"So I turned around and I didn't see nobody. All of a sudden, they came at me, and that was it," says Denomme.

She says two teenage boys with baseball bats attacked her.

"The young white guy, he had glasses on. The young black guy, he had like a baseball cap and it had Montreal on it," says Denomme.

The beating continued long enough to get her purse and the $300 inside, along with her bus pass and other belongings.

She laid on the trail until passerbys helped her back into the chair.

Denomme says she didn’t report the incident to police because she didn’t want any more trouble.

"I just didn't want to tell anybody because I don't want to hear 'Aww, aww', you know what I mean?" explains Denomme.

Denomme's mother died a year ago Sunday, which may help explain her decision not to report the crime to police.

"Because my mom said, 'if I wasn't dead, don't call them'. That's what she said," she continued.

She says she hasn't seen a doctor yet, but plans to go in the near future. For now she is healing slowly at her home, and being more cautious about venturing out.

"I think, emotionally, it really messed me up... tramuatized me a little bit," she says.

Halifax Police say they're stunned that Denomme didn't call the incident in, and they 'strongly urge her to do so'.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Bruce Frisko.