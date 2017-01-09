

Sue Bailey, THE CANADIAN PRESS





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- The daughter of a Newfoundland man shot by police on Easter Sunday 2015 questioned the officer's version of events Monday, as well as the thoroughness of the RCMP investigation into the death.

Meghan Dunphy told an inquiry into her father Don's death that she does not believe he would have raised a gun to a police officer, as Const. Joe Smyth has said.

"I don't feel the statement is true," said Dunphy, 28, the first witness at the public inquiry.

Smyth is a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer who served as a member of then-premier Paul Davis's security detail. He had gone alone to the house to check out Twitter comments flagged as potential threats against politicians.

Smyth has said he fired four shots, three of them fatal, after Don Dunphy aimed a loaded .22-calibre rifle at him in his home in Mitchell's Brook, 80 kilometres southwest of St. John's.

Meghan Dunphy, who works for a provincial health authority, said her father was as friendly with local RCMP officers as he was with most people.

"He never had any disrespect for cops," she told the inquiry. "He could be confrontational and maybe argue with them but he wouldn't do anything to risk his own life."

Smyth sat listening in the public gallery as Dunphy described how her father raised her alone from the age of three after her mother died of diabetic complications.

Her 59-year-old father was in chronic pain since being crushed by heavy machinery on a construction site in 1984.

She spoke through tears Monday as she described her late father as a funny, vocal man with a big heart who lovingly raised her alone.

"He was a really good father," she said, wiping her eyes and pausing to collect herself. "I didn't want for anything."

Dunphy told the inquiry that her father did not have mental health issues. She said he had struggled for years with the workers' compensation system and his house was rundown because he lived in poverty.

"It was through no fault of his own, really," she said.

She also said she had never seen her father foam at the mouth when agitated, as described in Smyth's account of their increasingly heated conversation that day.

Smyth told the RCMP that Dunphy suddenly pulled a .22-calibre rifle from the right side of his chair about 15 minutes into their meeting.

That's when Smyth says he fired a shot at Dunphy's "centre mass" with his pistol, hitting him in the chest and twice in the head as he fled the living room.

An autopsy report said all three shots that hit Dunphy -- Smyth fired four times but missed once -- would have been fatal. It's believed Dunphy died instantly.

Meghan Dunphy said her father kept a metre-long wooden stick, with duct tape on the end, for protection in case someone broke into the house.

"Why would he change from a stick to a gun at that point?" she asked.

Many of about 15 Dunphy supporters in the public gallery wept along with Meghan Dunphy as she recalled finally hearing two days after her father's death that he had been shot twice in the head.

She was especially upset, she said, that police did not let her see her father's body prior to autopsy. She was not informed of the extent of his injuries until the funeral director told her.

Meghan Dunphy said she also began questioning the thoroughness of the RCMP investigation early on.

She had concerns about damage to her father's reading glasses, found on the living room coffee table after he died. She wondered: "Was there a struggle?"

Yet the police officer who came to collect them at her request handled them without gloves and did not use an evidence bag, she told the inquiry.

"I felt I was being dismissed from Day 1," she said, adding she believes the Mounties had their minds made up about what happened.

The RCMP investigation concluded Smyth used appropriate force in the circumstances and no charges were warranted.

Dunphy contacted a lawyer to represent her within a few days of her father's death.

Lawyer Erin Breen then requested that an out-of-province police force take over the investigation. The request was denied.

Within days, Meghan Dunphy also said she found a single, unspent .22-calibre bullet on the floor near her father's television. But the RCMP investigator showed little interest and said: "'It has nothing to do with us,"' she told the inquiry.

"If they missed a bullet what else did they miss?"

The province has no independent civilian-led police oversight unit. A review of the RCMP probe by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team found "minor shortcomings" -- such as a lack of police interview notes -- but none undermined its conclusions.

The inquiry led by commissioner Leo Barry, a judge on the provincial Court of Appeal, is expected to hear from more than 50 witnesses until early March.