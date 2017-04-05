Featured
Daughter of N.L. man shot dead by police sues officer, force, province
Meghan Dunphy, waits to give evidence during the Commission of Inquiry into the death of her father, Donld Dunphy, on the opening day of the Commission on Monday, January 9, 2017. Don Dunphy was killed at his home by a Royal Newfoundland Constabulary officer who says Dunphy aimed a loaded rifle at him. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Daly)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Wednesday, April 5, 2017 11:54AM ADT
ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- Donald Dunphy's daughter is suing the police officer who killed her father two years ago in his rural Newfoundland home.
Meghan Dunphy alleges in an unproven statement of claim her father died because of the neglect or wrongful act of Const. Joe Smyth.
The lawsuit also names as defendants the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and the provincial government for its role overseeing the force.
Smyth was a member of then-premier Paul Davis's security team on April 5, 2015, when he went to Dunphy's home in Mitchell's Brook, N.L.
It was Easter Sunday, and Smyth was checking out social media comments the premier's staff had flagged "of concern."
Smyth was never charged after he told the RCMP he shot Dunphy in the left chest and twice in the head when he aimed a rifle at him.
