The former CEO of the Pictou County YMCA will not be returning to his job.

Dave MacIntyre was charged in early February with one count of aggravated assault and one count of assault causing bodily harm.

The charges were laid in connection with an alleged incident involving a woman at a residence in rural Pictou County on Jan. 31.

The Crown withdrew the aggravated assault charge on Feb. 21, and the charge of assault causing bodily harm was dismissed on March 6.

The 48-year-old is a former professional hockey player who was named CEO of the Pictou County YMCA four years ago. MacIntyre took a voluntary leave of absence from the CEO position at the YMCA after he was charged.

The YMCA’s board of directors said Tuesday that it is taking a different direction in leadership and MacIntyre is no longer an employee.