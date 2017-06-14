

CTV Atlantic





The RCMP say the death of a resident at a continuing care facility in Beaver Bank, N.S. has been ruled a homicide, but charges won’t be laid in the case.

Police responded to an assault call at The Ivy Meadows home on Oct. 26 after a 79-year-old man was pushed by a female resident. Police say the man sustained a head injury and was found lying on the floor.

Gordon Birchell died three days later, on Oct. 29.

An autopsy was conducted and the case was handed over to the RCMP’s homicide unit.

Police confirmed Wednesday that his death has been ruled a homicide, but no charges will be laid due to the “cognitive impairment of the suspect.”