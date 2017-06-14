Featured
Death of resident at N.S. continuing care facility ruled a homicide
Joan Birchell holds a snapshot of her late husband Gordon Birchell, at her home in Windsor Junction, N.S. on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016. Gordon Birchell, 79, died at the Ivy Meadows nursing home in October 2016 and Joan is alleging he was pushed by another resident with severe dementia, fell and died several days later. Police have opened a suspicious death investigation. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, June 14, 2017 3:17PM ADT
Last Updated Wednesday, June 14, 2017 3:25PM ADT
The RCMP say the death of a resident at a continuing care facility in Beaver Bank, N.S. has been ruled a homicide, but charges won’t be laid in the case.
Police responded to an assault call at The Ivy Meadows home on Oct. 26 after a 79-year-old man was pushed by a female resident. Police say the man sustained a head injury and was found lying on the floor.
Gordon Birchell died three days later, on Oct. 29.
An autopsy was conducted and the case was handed over to the RCMP’s homicide unit.
Police confirmed Wednesday that his death has been ruled a homicide, but no charges will be laid due to the “cognitive impairment of the suspect.”
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- Body of missing swimmer recovered from Dartmouth lake
- Police say suspicious package in Bayers Lake not a threat
- Bridgewater police chief's sexual assault, exploitation case adjourned
- Four men charged in Halifax home invasion that left man injured
- Historic Saint John lighthouse destroyed by overnight fire