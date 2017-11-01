

CTV Atlantic





The New Brunswick RCMP say the deaths of a man and woman in Saint-Quentin are being treated as a double homicide.

Police responded to a home on rue Valcourt shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived, they found the bodies of a man and woman inside the home.

The victims have been identified as 67-year-old Jean Paul Caron and 36-year-old Melanie Roussie, both from Saint-Quentin.

Police say no arrests have been made, but they don’t believe the incident was random.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have seen the victims in the day leading up to when their bodies were discovered, or anyone who has information about the case, to contact police.