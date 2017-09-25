

The Canadian Press





FREDERICTON - A judicial review is set to begin today of a court decision to drop manslaughter charges against two New Brunswick police officers in a shooting death.

The New Brunswick Court of Queen's Bench will review the Bathurst provincial court decision involving two Bathurst officers.

Charges against constables Patrick Bulger and Mathieu Boudreau were thrown out in February after the provincial court judge found the Crown had not presented enough evidence against them at the officers' preliminary hearing.

Bulger and Boudreau had each faced charges of manslaughter with a weapon, assault with a weapon and unlawfully pointing a firearm.

The officers were charged in the death of 51-year-old Tracadie businessman Michel Vienneau, who was shot in his vehicle outside the Bathurst train station in 2015.

They were investigating whether Vienneau and his common-law partner were in possession of illegal drugs after returning from a trip to Montreal.

In a civil lawsuit, Vienneau's partner alleges that his death was caused by police negligence.