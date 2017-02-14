

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia's Liberal government will impose a contract that contains a three per cent salary increase over four years for the province's 9,300 teachers.

The new contract, to be tabled as part of the Teachers Professional Agreement and Classroom Improvement Act, contains wage increases included in the first two tentative agreements rejected by members of the Nova Scotia Teachers Union.

It includes zero per cent for the first two years, followed by increases of one per cent in the third year and 1.5 per cent in the fourth, with a 0.5 per cent increase on the last day of the agreement.

The bill establishes a council to improve classroom conditions and a commitment of $20 million over two years to address that issue.

There will also be a three-person commission on inclusive education that will be launched 30 days after the bill is passed.

The commission is expected to submit an interim report by June 30, which will leave enough time for recommendations to be implemented for the upcoming school year.

Teachers will no longer be in a legal strike position once the act is passed.

Here's what's in Teachers Professional Agreement & Classroom Improvment Act: wage pattern is 0, 0, 1%, 1.5% and .5% per first two agreements — Sarah Ritchie (@SarahRitchieCTV) February 14, 2017

Long service award is frozen to July 2015 levels although there will soon be an option to access it early. — Sarah Ritchie (@SarahRitchieCTV) February 14, 2017

The Commission on Inclusive Ed will be established and release interim report by June 30. Current class caps maintained. — Sarah Ritchie (@SarahRitchieCTV) February 14, 2017

The classroom conditions council will have $20M funding over two years but makeup changes: 4 Dept reps, 1 union rep, 9 teachers. — Sarah Ritchie (@SarahRitchieCTV) February 14, 2017

And this act enforces that Section 26 and 31 of the Education Act (teacher duties) apply whenever teachers are in school. — Sarah Ritchie (@SarahRitchieCTV) February 14, 2017