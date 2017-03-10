

The Canadian Press





HALIFAX -- A Halifax-area man has been charged with sexually exploiting a disabled child after Nova Scotia RCMP were tipped off about child pornography found on the Internet.

Cpl. Dal Hutchinson said the victim is getting needed medical attention and support.

"Unfortunately, it's a very disturbing case," said Hutchinson.

"When you see charges in relation to child porn, coupled with sexual assault and sexual interference, that's disturbing, and the victim in this case will (have) their needs met through medical attention and support system for them and their family."

A 34-year-old Timberlea man faces seven charges.

Hutchinson said a police agency elsewhere in Canada told the Integrated Internet Child Exploitation unit on Tuesday that a child porn victim may be in the Halifax area.

The unit executed a search warrant at a Timberlea home, and arrested the man without incident.

He was to appear in court Friday afternoon on charges he made, possessed and made available child pornography, as well as sexual assault, sexual interference and sexual exploitation of a person with a disability.

He also is accused of unsafe storage of a long gun.

Hutchinson said local police officers rarely see accusations about the making of child pornography.