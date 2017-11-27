

CTV Atlantic





Police divers have returned to a pond in Dartmouth as they continue to search for a weapon in connection with the murder of a well-known basketball player in Halifax last year.

Police say they previously found evidence directly related to Tyler Bradley Richards’ murder in a wooded area near Red Bridge Pond, which led them to search the pond on Nov. 16.

However, dredging conditions were not ideal, and the search was eventually called off due to weather.

Members of the RCMP underwater recovery team, as well as a member of the Halifax Regional Police, returned to Red Bridge Pond Monday morning.

Police say they are searching the pond for a weapon possibly related to Richards’ homicide, but they haven’t disclosed any details about the weapon.

Police officers found the body of 29-year-old Richards inside a home in the 6900 block of Cook Avenue before 8 p.m. on April 17, 2016.

An autopsy was conducted and his death was ruled a homicide.

Richards played basketball at St. Francis Xavier University from 2004 to 2009 and went on to play for the former Halifax Rainmen.

His homicide is part of the Nova Scotia Justice Department's Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program, which offers up to $150,000 for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in certain cases.