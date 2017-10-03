Doctors Nova Scotia has filed notice with the provincial government of its intent to take legal action to settle contract issues.

The organization, which represents 3,500 members across Nova Scotia, says it is at an impasse with the Department of Health and Wellness, despite being one of the few labour groups to have signed a contract with the province.

“We did not come to this decision to initiate court action lightly,” said Dr. Andre Bernard, chair of Doctors Nova Scotia’s board of directors.

Bernard says this comes at a time when health care is at “an all-time high level of fragility” in the province.

Doctors Nova Scotia alleges the government has unilaterally changed the contracts of some of the roughly 200 physicians who are on alternate payment plans.

The alternate payment plans were intended to encourage physicians to practise in underserviced areas where there may not be enough patients to support a fee-for-service practice, Bernard said. A contract template was developed in co-ordination with the government in 2011 and 2012.

Doctors Nova Scotia says it has learned that government has given contracts to at least 25 physicians that are not consistent with the template.

In some cases, all references to the Physician Services Master Agreement - the negotiated contract between Doctors Nova Scotia and the Department of Health and Wellness - have been removed.

In other cases, physicians have not been given contracts at all.

“There’s all kinds of uncertainty around master agreement programs, around dispute resolution process, around Doctors Nova Scotia’s involvement in terms of supporting them in the contracting process,” said Doctors Nova Scotia CEO Nancy McCready-Williams.

“It needs to be transparent and consistent so that a physician in Yarmouth knows that he or she will be treated the same way as a physician in Sydney.”

Doctors Nova Scotia also alleges that the province owes more than $4.6 million in repayments for the physicians’ health benefits plan.

McCready-Williams says a $4-million contingency fund has been built up over the years within the benefits plan. It was intended to provide a buffer so that Doctors Nova Scotia would be able to continue the benefits program for one full year, in case it came to an end.

“[Government has] characterized it as an overpayment, as a surplus, and in fact it’s not that,” she said.

The Physician Services Master Agreement states that the Department of Health and Wellness will reimburse Doctors Nova Scotia monthly. The two sides had agreed to assess the size of the reserve, and the agreement says the balance of the fund “will be drawn down to an appropriate reserve as jointly agreed by the parties after consultation between the parties’ auditors.”

The auditors are still consulting. Doctors Nova Scotia says no payments had been made until Monday when just over $200,000 was paid back.

“Government strategy was to reduce our contingency fund to zero, and zero it now sits. Mission accomplished,” said McCready-Williams. “And now they will start to pay Year 2 of the physician benefit program, and we believe that’s in contravention and in breach of the master agreement that we’ve signed.”

Doctors Nova Scotia says it has taken these issues to the department more than two dozen times.

“We know that recruitment and retention is a real issue in this province,” said McCready-Williams.

“We all play a role in creating a warm and welcoming environment for physicians to join communities,” she said. “And so having these contract issues resolved will help to start to create that warm and welcoming environment.”

Bernard says he’s “at a loss” as to why this is happening, especially since contract negotiations were successful last year.

“That was a signal, a beacon, to a really positive start. I guess collectively we feel a bit dismayed now that yes, we got to that point of having a contract, but now we’re in dispute about clauses in that contract,” he said.

More to come…