

CTV Atlantic





A 47-year-old man is facing break and enter charges after an incident in Halifax Friday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say around 11 a.m., officers responded to a break and enter in progress in the 3100 block of Stanford Street.

Police say a tenant was alerted to an intruder by her family dog barking. The woman then found a man she recognized in her kitchen. He immediately fled the area.

Craig Allan Boutilier, 47, has arrested a short time later and charged with one count of break and enter.

Boutilier remains in police custody and will appear in Halifax provincial court on Monday.