A dog is in the custody of Colchester County Animal Control after it bit two young boys at a home near Economy, N.S.

The owner of the doberman called police to report that the dog had bitten the boys just after 10 a.m. Friday.

RCMP say the boys are six and eight-years-old.

"They were treated at the scene by EHS, and then transported to the Colchester East Hants Health Centre, at which time it was determined that they should be transported on to the IWK for further treatment,” said RCMP Cpl. Dal Hutchinson.

Hutchinson says their injuries were non-life threatening.

Animal Control seized the dog and our calls went to an answering service which said no media inquiries would be answered until Monday.

RCMP say no charges will be laid in the incident.

"From what we gather through the investigation, this dog had never shown any signs of aggression in the past,” said Hutchinson. “It was an incident that took place in a very sudden manner.”

An animal behavior expert told CTV News that the breed of dog is not an indicator of possible aggression, but small children can intimidate dogs when they are at eye-level.

The expert also said active, noisy children can frighten dogs that aren't used to having children around.

The condition of the two boys is unknown at this time.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ron Shaw.