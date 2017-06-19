Featured
Dog injured after shots fired at Halifax home: police
Halifax Regional Police responded to a report of shots fired at a home in the area of Duffus Street and Jarvis Lane around 11:21 p.m. Sunday.
Police are looking for a suspect after gunshots were fired at a Halifax home, injuring the family dog.
Police responded to the area of Duffus Street and Jarvis Lane around 11:21 p.m. Sunday.
Investigators say several shots were fired at the home, entering the lower level bedroom, where two people were inside. The residents weren’t injured, but a bullet grazed the family dog.
The suspect was seen running north from the area. He is described only as a man dressed in black.
Police and a K9 unit scoured the area, but they failed to locate the suspect.
The incident remains under investigation.
