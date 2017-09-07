Featured
Doors shut to public at pre-trial hearing in Catherine Campbell murder case
Truro Police Const. Catherine Campbell was reported missing on Sept. 14, 2015, when she failed to show up for work. (Babineau Photography/Facebook)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Thursday, September 7, 2017 3:55PM ADT
HALIFAX -- A pre-trial hearing for a Halifax man accused of murdering an off-duty police officer will be held behind closed doors.
Justice Josh Arnold agreed Thursday to the Crown's unusual request to close the courtroom in the case of 29-year-old Christopher Calvin Garnier.
Garnier is charged with second-degree murder and interfering with human remains in the death of Truro, N.S., police officer Catherine Campbell.
The proceedings this week in Nova Scotia Supreme Court were already under a publication ban.
Garnier's trial is set to begin in November.
Campbell's remains were found in September 2015 near Halifax's Macdonald bridge.