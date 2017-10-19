

CTV Atlantic





A man is in hospital after his tractor-trailer overturned near Sheet Harbour, N.S. Thursday morning.

The RCMP say the tractor-trailer was hauling wood chips when it left Highway 374 in Malay Falls, N.S. and ended up on its roof in the ditch shortly after 10:30 a.m.

The driver was airlifted to the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre in Halifax with undetermined injuries.

RCMP Cpl. Dal Hutchinson told CTV News he expects the highway will remain closed into Thursday evening as a collision analyst attends the scene.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.