

CTV Atlantic





A 17-year-old boy has died and another has been arrested following a single-vehicle collision in Hammonds Plains, N.S.

The RCMP say the victim was a passenger in the car when it lost control and overturned in a ditch on Rochester Drive around 9:15 a.m. Friday.

The driver was arrested at the scene for dangerous driving, but no charges have been laid at this time.

The 17-year-old boy from Hammonds Plains, N.S. was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

The passenger has not been identified, but police say he was also from Hammonds Plains, N.S.

Rochester Drive is closed to traffic while an RCMP collision analyst examines the scene.