

CTV Atlantic





An 18-year-old man is facing charges following a pedestrian-vehicle crash in Halifax that sent a woman to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened around 10:15 a.m. in the 560 block of Herring Cove Road.

Police say a car travelling inbound struck the woman as she was crossing the street in a marked crosswalk.

The 18-year-old man was taken into police custody at the scene. He has been charged with dangerous driving causing bodily harm and criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

The section of road was closed for several hours, but has since re-opened.