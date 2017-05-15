Featured
Driver clocked at 165 km/h had children in vehicle: N.S. RCMP
CTV Atlantic
Published Monday, May 15, 2017 2:18PM ADT
Last Updated Monday, May 15, 2017 2:20PM ADT
The RCMP say a 74-year-old man who had three children in his vehicle has been charged with stunting after he was allegedly caught driving 55 kilometres over the posted speed limit.
Police spotted a car speeding on Highway 104 in Pine Tree, N.S. around 5 p.m. Sunday. Police say the vehicle was clocked at 165 km/h in a 110 km/h zone.
The driver, who had three children in his vehicle, was charged with stunting. His licence was suspended for seven days and his vehicle was seized.
Police say the fine for stunting in Nova Scotia is $2,422.50.
