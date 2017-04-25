

CTV Atlantic





The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating a collision that claimed the lives of a motorcycle driver and a dog in Kings County.

Police and emergency crews responded to the scene in Medford, N.S. around 3:30 p.m. Monday.

Police say a 66-year-old Centreville man was riding his motorcycle northeast on Medford Road when he struck and killed a dog that came from a nearby residence.

The man sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The road was closed to traffic for several hours but it has since reopened.

Police say the investigation into the collision is ongoing.