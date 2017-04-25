Featured
Driver dies after motorcycle collides with dog in Kings County, N.S.
CTV Atlantic
Published Tuesday, April 25, 2017 12:18PM ADT
The Nova Scotia RCMP is investigating a collision that claimed the lives of a motorcycle driver and a dog in Kings County.
Police and emergency crews responded to the scene in Medford, N.S. around 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Police say a 66-year-old Centreville man was riding his motorcycle northeast on Medford Road when he struck and killed a dog that came from a nearby residence.
The man sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
The road was closed to traffic for several hours but it has since reopened.
Police say the investigation into the collision is ongoing.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- RCMP trial on labour code violations in Moncton shooting hears from tactical expert
- Driver dies after motorcycle collides with dog in Kings County, N.S.
- Halifax police investigating alleged sexual assault of woman in Bayers Lake
- Man charged after female TV reporter hit with sexist slur in N.L.
- Edward Cornwallis considered: The man behind Halifax's divisive debate