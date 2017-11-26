

CTV Atlantic





RCMP is investigating after a Stewiacke man was killed in a single vehicle accident in Hilden, N.S.

Officers responded to the scene of the crash on Highway 2 in Hilden at 5:12 a.m. Sunday.

RCMP says the 20-year-old victim was the only person in the vehicle and died at the scene.

Highway 2 from Kennedy Road to Widden Road has been closed off as RCMP continue to investigate the cause of the accident.

Investigators say the road is expected to remain closed until later in the afternoon.