A 61-year-old man was taken to hospital in Halifax after he was struck by a truck with a plow attached.

Police say the man was crossing Dutch Village Road in a crosswalk before 9 p.m. Wednesday when he was struck by the vehicle.

The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The 41-year-old male driver was issued two summary offence tickets, for making an improper left turn at an intersection, and for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.