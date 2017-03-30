Featured
Driver ticketed after man struck by truck with plow attached
CTV Atlantic
Published Thursday, March 30, 2017 12:07PM ADT
Last Updated Thursday, March 30, 2017 1:11PM ADT
A 61-year-old man was taken to hospital in Halifax after he was struck by a truck with a plow attached.
Police say the man was crossing Dutch Village Road in a crosswalk before 9 p.m. Wednesday when he was struck by the vehicle.
The man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The 41-year-old male driver was issued two summary offence tickets, for making an improper left turn at an intersection, and for failing to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.
