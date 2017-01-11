Featured
Drunk driver sentenced to prison in crash that killed two friends
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, January 11, 2017 7:46PM AST
A 22-year-old man from Beaver Bank, N.S., has been sentenced to four-and-a-half years in prison for his role in a crash that killed two of his friends.
Anthony Lloyd Cox was found guilty of impaired driving causing death and bodily harm for the incident that occurred in October 2015.
Danielle Hudson and Gregory Goulding both died from their injuries in the high-speed crash. Mike Hudson, Danielle’s father, wasn't in court on Wednesday, as he believes prison doesn't solve anything.
“Once he's getting better, he can counsel schools, AA for sure, alcohol testing for five straight years to get this boy's mind straight," said Hudson.
Hudson says he’s forgiven Cox for the death of his daughter, but the pain of losing her will never go away.
He says he hit a low point just before Christmas.
“Emotionally I was drained. Christmas is coming, I'm thinking of my daughter, losing faith, and I said I need a sign for you to appear in my dreams, or a dime, something like that,” said Hudson.
He says he’s been finding dimes ever since.
Atlantic Director of Mothers Against Drunk Driving Anissa Aldridge says several questions still need to be answered, but prison time is essential.
“There still needs to be time served for a crime that was committed,” said Aldridge. “It wasn't just a bad decision, it was a crime. There were two lives that were lost."
With files from CTV Atlantic’s Ron Shaw.
Anthony Lloyd Cox, 22, will spend the next four-and-a-half years in prison after pleading guilty to impaired driving.
Danielle Hudson, 22, was sent to the hospital in critical condition after the crash. She later succumbed to her injuries.
