A New Brunswick judge threw out recommendations from both the crown and the defence on Friday, giving a drunk driver a four-year sentence.

Robert Drew Shannon, 40, had an estimated blood alcohol level four times the legal limit when he drove an unregistered, uninsured SUV into a motorcycle that was carrying two people last summer.

Mike and Kendra Burden were the victims of the crash and are still far from fully recovered. Mike’s leg was amputated; he has a brain injury and multiple internal injuries.

“It wouldn't be bad, if I didn't have the head injury. The head injury makes everything complicated," says Mike.

Mike’s wife, Kendra remains in a leg cast, unable to walk.

In the fall, Shannon plead guilty to a slew of charges, including causing an accident that resulted in bodily harm.

In a Fredericton courtroom Friday, Judge Julian Dickson said he found neither the crown nor the defence's recommendations for sentencing "appropriate.”

He said Shannon's levels were four times the legal limit and that he was either in a stupor or in a coma at the time he was driving. Because of that, and the fact Shannon had been caught before, Judge Dickson recommended four years in prison.

MADD Fredericton’s president is pleased with the outcome.

“I feel the judge took it seriously,” says Danielle Cole.

While Mike Burden says he's okay with the sentence, he's now on a mission to make drunk driving laws tougher.

“Four years is a step in the right direction, sure,” says Burden.

The Burden family has begun a petition for tougher laws and sentences.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Laura Brown