

THE CANADIAN PRESS





ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -- The lead RCMP investigator in a fatal police shooting says he had briefly worked with the Newfoundland officer who opened fire, but didn't consider that a conflict.

Cpl. Steve Burke told the public inquiry into the death of Don Dunphy that he had met Const. Joe Smyth of the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary a few times.

He had also consulted him on a previous case about a person of interest and had crossed paths with him doing protective work for VIPs.

But, Burke says he didn't have a personal relationship with Smyth. He said he responded "No" when a supervisor asked if there might be a conflict.

Burke was the primary investigator for the RCMP probe after Smyth said he shot Dunphy in self-defence when he aimed a rifle at him.

Smyth had gone alone to Dunphy's home in Mitchell's Brook after staff in then-premier Paul Davis's office flagged a single post on Twitter. He is the only witness to the deadly encounter.

"It doesn't ring any bells," Burke said when commission co-counsel Kate O'Brien asked about a home visit Smyth has said he made with Burke on that previous case.

"I don't remember," Burke said, but added that doesn't mean it didn't happen.

Burke's report concluded, "there is no evidence to support criminal charges" against Smyth.

Dunphy's only child, 29-year-old daughter Meghan Dunphy, has long raised concerns about the fairness and thoroughness of the RCMP investigation.

She had asked that an outside police force take over, but the request was denied.

The province has no independent civilian-led team to investigate serious police incidents. The Mounties led the Dunphy investigation because he was killed in RCMP jurisdiction.

A review of the probe by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team found "minor shortcomings" such as lax note-taking, but said they didn't undermine the RCMP's findings.

The inquiry is hearing from more than 50 witnesses and is expected to go into March.

Commissioner Leo Barry will not make findings of criminal or civil responsibility, but any new evidence could be investigated by police.

His report is due by July 1.