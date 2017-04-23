

CTV Atlantic





Earth Day took place this weekend, bringing together people from all walks of life to share words of peace. Members of the Muslim, Jewish and Aboriginal communities gathered Sunday in Moncton.

Olivier Weil organized the Moncton event, as he has for the past decade. He says there has been improvement in the awareness of environmental issues since the beginning, but there is still a long way to go.

“I think we’re really missing the mark in a big way. I think the dart’s not even on the board,” says Weil. “Humanity’s dependence, or maybe addiction to fossil fuel energy, and not just the energy that comes from fossil fuel but the products. We’ve still got a ways to go before we can transition to clean energy.”

The environmental issues are close to home, as well. The Association for the Protection of Beaches and Marshland is calling for a moratorium on shoreline development from Shediac Bridge to Murray Beach, including Parlee Beach.

Natasha Bell, from the association, says without a moratorium only water testing will continue.

“Water testing is not a solution. We already know there's a problem with the water,” Bell said. “A lot of the issue right now is improper mapping. We need wetland delineation and we need a protection in place for our vulnerable land.”

Parent Mike Venieris says involving the younger generation is also key to keeping the Earth protected.



“It’s harder to remind your children nowadays that everything’s not T.V. and plastic,” Venieris says.

Earth Day celebrations occurred around the world this weekend, but the association is hoping the messages they deliver are practiced all year round.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Jonathan MacInnis.