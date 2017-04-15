

CTV Atlantic





One man has died and two others were sent to hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Harcourt, N.B., on Friday.

Southeast District RCMP say the crash happened along Highway 126. Police say the man’s vehicle went off the road and landed in the ditch.

The 25-year-old victim from Aldouane, N.B., died at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.