Eastern N.B. man dies after vehicle crashes into ditch along Route 126
CTV Atlantic
Published Saturday, April 15, 2017 1:21PM ADT
Last Updated Saturday, April 15, 2017 6:42PM ADT
One man has died and two others were sent to hospital following a single-vehicle crash in Harcourt, N.B., on Friday.
Southeast District RCMP say the crash happened along Highway 126. Police say the man’s vehicle went off the road and landed in the ditch.
The 25-year-old victim from Aldouane, N.B., died at the scene.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
