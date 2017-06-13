

CTV Atlantic





A neighbourhood in Dartmouth that has been the scene of recent troubles, will be the focus of a meeting between a councillor representing the area and Halifax police.

Last Tuesday, 18-year-old Chelsie Probert was found lying injured on a walking trail near Farrell Street and Albro Lake Road. She later died in hospital; her death ruled a homicide.

This was the second time this year where a violent incident took place in this area. Another person was stabbed while walking on this popular path in February.

Some living in the area say they don’t feel comfortable walking through it.

“The visibility is terrible here. I always feel scared walking through,” says local resident Emily McCarthy.

Councillor Tony Mancini says it’s that unease that prompted him to ask for a meeting with police.

"Do we need to do an assessment of the park? Lighting, cutting back bushes, are cameras something we should be doing in that area?" asks Mancini.

He will be discussing the topic of crime prevention through environmental design with Halifax police on Thursday.

Another resident, who did not want to be identified, says safety is more pressing and he’s taking matters into his own hands.

The man says he’s volunteering to clear away brush from the path and welcomes the idea of security cameras.

While the decision is up to City Hall, Tony Mancini agrees, saying using camera temporarily in the area might help.

Halifax Police say they’re open to any ideas to help with security,but wants residents to remain vigilant.

"It could help with evidence,but we also don’t want the community members to get a false sense of security with video surveillance in an area," says HRP Const.Dianne Penfound.

Nova Scotia Power owns much of the property surrounding the path, and Mancini has approached them about turning the area into a park that would be maintained by the city.

While plans are in the works to make the area more secure, Chelsie Probert’s family and friends are planning to say their goodbyes at a memorial service this Thursday.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Marie Adsett