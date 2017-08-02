

CTV Atlantic





An elderly man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he suffered a medical emergency while driving on a Nova Scotia highway.

The RCMP was called to Highway 7 near Cole Harbour, N.S. just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say the 84-year-old man suffered a medical emergency, causing his vehicle to leave the road and strike a pole.

The vehicle rolled upright in a ditch, bringing down nearby cables.

The driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

Traffic is down to one lane in both directions, with outbound traffic being diverted to Riley Road, and inbound traffic travelling through McLaughlin Road.

The collision remains under investigation.