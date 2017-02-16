

CTV Atlantic





Ellen Waters’ family was present on Thursday as the law named after her was introduced in the New Brunswick Legislature.

“It goes without saying it’s an important aspect to look at,” says Nancy Waters, Ellen’s mother.

Ellen Waters was a competitive cyclist who was killed in a traffic accident at the age of 28.

The new law prohibits drivers from passing a cyclist travelling in the same direction, unless there is at least one metre of open space between the vehicle and the bicycle.

Failure to provide room for cyclists will result in a fine of $172.50.

“The law is one thing, but the government has also committed to doing education on it, and that’s a big part of it, that the motoring public knows that when they come upon a cyclist, they have to give a metre of space. So educating motorists and educating cyclists is a big part of it, and I’m pleased that the government’s going to be doing that as well,” says cycling advocate Wayne Arrowsmith.

The law would be similar to those in place in Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia. In Ontario, drivers must leave at least a metre when passing cyclists or face a fine of $110.

The legislation is expected to become a law by June.