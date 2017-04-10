

CTV Atlantic





As the weather warms up, emergency officials in New Brunswick are keeping a watchful eye on rivers in the province.

The New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization says the risk of localized flooding, ice cover movement, and ice jams remains high.

People living or working along streams, tributaries and rivers should remain on alert, especially with warmer weather expected this week.

“This is part of the system we’re watching carefully, which will bring probably Tuesday, Wednesday, temperatures can rise up near 20 degrees and also bring some rain during that time,” says Robert Duguay of the New Brunswick Emergency Measures Organization. “We’re going to see what impact that can have. That’s why people should be aware of it.”

Flows and water levels have increased in various areas, but officials say no communities have reached the flood stage yet.



