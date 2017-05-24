Featured
Employees assaulted during armed robbery near Truro: RCMP
CTV Atlantic
Published Wednesday, May 24, 2017 2:40PM ADT
Nova Scotia RCMP are looking for two men in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store in Debert, N.S., Tuesday night.
Police say around 8:50 p.m., the suspects entered the store, one armed with a firearm, demanding money, cigarettes and lottery tickets.
According to police, the two women employees were assaulted while trying to stop the suspects. They received minor injuries.
The suspects fled the scene in a newer model blue Ford Focus with an undisclosed amount of cash. The car did not have a licence plate.
Officers say the two white men were wearing dark clothing and gloves, and had their faces covered with bandanas and toques.
One of the suspects is described as standing 5’10” to 6’2” with a thin build and round face, while the other stands 5’7” to 5’10” with a heavier build.
Anyone with information on the suspects or the robbery are asked to contact Colchester District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from Atlantic
- RCMP's Labour Code trial stemming from shooting hears about carbine acquisition
- New TD call centre will create 575 jobs in Moncton, province says
- N.S. political leaders focus on health care in election's final days
- Callum Booth bounces back to lead Sea Dogs into Memorial Cup semifinal
- Employees assaulted during armed robbery near Truro: RCMP