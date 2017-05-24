

CTV Atlantic





Nova Scotia RCMP are looking for two men in connection with an armed robbery at a convenience store in Debert, N.S., Tuesday night.

Police say around 8:50 p.m., the suspects entered the store, one armed with a firearm, demanding money, cigarettes and lottery tickets.

According to police, the two women employees were assaulted while trying to stop the suspects. They received minor injuries.

The suspects fled the scene in a newer model blue Ford Focus with an undisclosed amount of cash. The car did not have a licence plate.

Officers say the two white men were wearing dark clothing and gloves, and had their faces covered with bandanas and toques.

One of the suspects is described as standing 5’10” to 6’2” with a thin build and round face, while the other stands 5’7” to 5’10” with a heavier build.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the robbery are asked to contact Colchester District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.