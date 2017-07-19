

CTV Atlantic





A 25-year-old woman has been charged with stunting after she was allegedly caught driving almost 60 kilometres over the speed limit on a Nova Scotia highway.

A Halifax Regional Police officer spotted the southbound car on Highway 111 in Dartmouth around 1:37 p.m. Tuesday. Police say the driver was caught on radar travelling at 136 km/h in a 80 km/h zone.

The Enfield, N.S. woman was ticketed for stunting and her vehicle was seized and towed. She is also suspended from driving for a week.

Police say a stunting conviction results in a $2,422.50 fine and six points are assigned to the driver’s record.

A charge of stunting is automatically laid when a vehicle is travelling more than 50 km/h over the posted speed limit.