A search for a missing man who fell out of his fishing boat is underway in Cape Breton.

Cape Breton Regional Police responded to a report that a man had fallen out of his boat and into the water in the area of Mira Ferry Lane in Albert Bridge, N.S. around 7:11 p.m. Monday.

Water rescue units from fire departments in Albert Bridge, Glace Bay, New Waterford and Sydney Mines also responded to the scene.

“As a result of the response we were able to locate a boat but not locate the owner of the boat,” said Cape Breton Regional Police Staff Sgt. Phillip Ross.

“Through the investigation we realized that there was a gentleman who was out recreational fishing and we believe he had fallen out of the boat and we were not able to locate him last night.”

Police and search crews returned to the area Tuesday. A police dive team and a number of boats combed the Mira River while a ground search and rescue team scoured the shoreline.

Police say the man is believed to be in his 50s and is from the area, but they have not released his identity.

Area residents say the man was well-known in their community and they are shocked by the incident.

"Everybody is devastated, just devastated. It's a shame," said the man's neighbour, Patricia Parsons. "My son called me. He said, 'Mom, I can't do nothing today, I'm just devastated.' I said, 'Yeah, everybody is,' I said, 'I can't believe it.'"

They also say the man was a recreational fisherman who was no stranger to the waters of the Mira River.

"He was a hunter and a fisherman. He was an outdoorsman," said Jim Parsons.

"I bet you when he got back from out west he had to get out fishing and that was probably what he was doing last night. He loved fishing," said Patricia Parsons.

Area resident George Peters says the current in the Mira River is very strong and unpredictable, even for someone familiar with the waters.

"The currents here, you don't know what they'll do. I'm from Mira Road, but my father always warned us about the Mira River," said Peters. "There's currents where you don't even realize they're at."

Crews resumed the search Wednesday morning, with the assistance of a helicopter.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Kyle Moore

Search underway for missing boater who is believed to have fallen into the water late last night pic.twitter.com/3JObNA0wiS — Kyle Moore (@KyleMooreCTV) June 6, 2017