A medical marijuana dispensary at the centre of controversy the last few weeks is now closed.

An eviction notice on the doors of Auntie's Health and Wellness in downtown Halifax greeted customers on Friday morning, just days after the owner was arrested.

The store was raided last week after it started selling recreational marijuana to anyone over the age of 19.

The building housing the dispensary is owned by a company in China. A local representative says he had no idea about the eviction notice.

Owner Shirley Martineau says she only found out about the closure after 1:00pm Friday when a friend phoned her with the information. Martineau says she's been dealing with pneumonia and is still absorbing the information.

Halifax city officials say the facility was operating without a business permit. The say Auntie’s received an order to comply last month, since they couldn't get approval for an occupancy permit.

"At this point the municipality is not issuing any occupancy permits for any medical marijuana dispensaries or compassion clubs until such time that federal regulations would change and would allow that sale of that product through a retail environment," says Halifax Regional Municipality communications advisor Tiffany Chase.

Officials with the Downtown Halifax Business Commission say they are working closely with the municipality and police.

"It's not an ideal situation,” says Paul MacKinnon. “What we have is a business operating in the downtown which hasn't obtained a business occupancy permit, is our understanding, and is operating at least partially in an illegal manner."

The Downtown Business Commission says it plans to meet with the municipality and police to discuss the future of this dispensary, and others, especially once legislation likely changes in the spring.

Martineau is scheduled to appear in court next month. Police say there are no new updates at this time on her case.

With files from CTV Atlantic’s Suzette Belliveau