Excavator crashes while tearing down North Sydney home
Published Tuesday, January 17, 2017 8:07PM AST
An excavator that was demolishing a North Sydney, N.S., home Tuesday morning toppled over, damaging another in the process.
The machine was tearing down a vacant home on Caledonia Street when something went wrong.
There were no injuries, but the house next store sustained some damage.
The Nova Scotia Department of Labour is investigating the incident.
